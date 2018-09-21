Disney orders a third season of DuckTales

Ahead of its second-season premiere next month, Disney Channel has just ordered a third season of the rebooted DuckTales series.

Season two of the animated comedy-adventure series will air on Disney Channel, DisneyNOW and Disney Channel VOD on October 20.

Since its September 2017 launch in the US, the show has amassed 100 million views on social media and digital platforms. Brand extensions for the series include toys, books, apparel, plush and collectibles from Disney parks, with new products expected to roll out in spring 2019.

Executive produced by Matt Youngberg (Ben 10: Ominverse), DuckTales is a production of Disney Television Animation, with Francisco Agones (Wander Over Yonder) serving as co-producer and story editor and Sean Jimenez (Gravity Falls) as art director.

The series features an all-star cast including Danny Pudi (Community), Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) and Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live) as Huey, Dewey and Louie, the protagonist duck brothers. Season two guest stars include Julie Bowen (Modern Family), Edgar Wright (Baby Driver) and Jameela Jamil (The Good Place).